Salinas selects new city manager; contract approval set for Tuesday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Salinas announced it has selected its city manager and is now set to approve contract details on Tuesday.

Steven S. Carrigan is expected to begin his role with the city on January 11 and is replacing former City Manager Ray Corpuz, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Carrigan recently served in the same role for the City of Merced from January 2016 to July 2020. Carrigan also served a similar role for the City of Los Banos from 2013 to 2016.

"We interviewed four final candidates and worked very collaboratively together to identify the person most qualified for Salinas," says Mayor Kimbley Craig. "We are excited that Steve has accepted the City Manager position."

Overally 78 people applied to fill the position.

The city says Carrigan's starting salary is expected to be $235,000.