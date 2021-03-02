Can shortage impacts local breweries and canning services

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Breweries across the nation and here on the Central Coast are seeing the impacts of an aluminum can shortage that started shortly after the pandemic began.

Yes We Can Mobile Solutions Owner/Co-Founder Jose Diaz said he first heard about the shortage in April 2020, and a couple of months later, he lost his main vendor and had difficulties finding inventory.

The shortage is attributed to the pandemic, which led to more people buying canned food and beverages.

