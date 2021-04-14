New farmers’ market to arrive in Watsonville

Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) El Mercado will be the newest weekly farmers' market addition to the city of Watsonville. The Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley announced the grand opening. The market is expected to aid food insecurity and improve access to resources for Pajaro Valley residents.

DeAndre’ James, Executive Director for CHT said “In addition to offering healthy produce and prepared food, El Mercado will also work in collaboration with local partners to include resources that will support and reinforce healthy habits and a healthy lifestyle.”

El Mercado farmers’ market will offer:

Healthy prepared food

Live cooking demos

Wellness screenings

Local community resources for healthy living

VeggieRx voucher redemption site (a CHT program that offers a “prescription” for Free produce)

El Mercado is expected to launch April 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ramsay Park in Watsonville. The market is expected to run every Tuesday until October 26.

For more information people are welcome to visit pvhealthtrust.org/elmercado.