Santa Cruz Metro provides mutual aid for Santa Clara VTA
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Metro is providing mutual aid to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority after a mass shooting last month affected the agency's ability to provide transportation to residents.
The Metro is joined by several other agencies from San Mateo and San Francisco counties.
Agencies providing mutual aid are also helping transport people to the funerals of loved ones whose lives were lost in the May 26th shooting.
