CHP seeking information regarding fatal Highway 101 crash

Santa Clara County

GILROY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol is seeking information after one person died following a crash just south of the Sargent overcrossing Wednesday.

The person was traveling northbound when they drove their car off the road, down an embankment and into a tree, according to Highway Patrol.

The car caught fire and the driver sustained fatal injuries.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer J. Silveira, ID 22111, or Officer Uribe, ID 21612, at the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at (408) 848-2324.