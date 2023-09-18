El Grito returns to Alisal Street in Salinas breaking attendance records

SALINAS, Calif., - (KION-TV): After four years, the city of Salinas will once again close Alisal Street to celebrate the traditional Grito de Independencia.



Organización Tradición por Siempre planned for several months the return of the El Grito festival on Alisal Street.



The last time it was held in Salinas was in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was cancelled.



The organization commented to Telemundo Costa Central, that this event had reached more than 20 thousand people in attendance in previous years, but this year it was packed from end to end, reaching 40 thousand people.

Local and Central Coast businesses were present. The organization provided up to 100 booths, including food, accessories, information and resources for the community.



"At first glance we still can't tell how many people showed up, but it's certain that there were more than we expected," said Adán Gómez, president of Tradición por Siempre.



El Grito also welcomed the Consul General, Alejandra Bologna, with the Mexican Consulate in San Jose. The Consul led the El Grito ceremony, accompanied by an escort.



Among the representatives from the City of Salinas were Councilmen Anthony Rocha, Orlando Osornio, and Supervisor Luis Alejo. Also visiting during the ceremony was Salinas City Mayor Kimley Craig.