Gang Member Arrested On Weapons Charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas PD said they arrested a gang member on several weapons and gang charges on Saturday afternoon.

The Violence Suppression Task Force, (VSTF) served a search warrant on 18-year-old Christopher Jimenez on Kings Street.

Salinas PD brought out their K9 Oakley to the residence Jimenez was at. Oakley alerted officers and they found four hand guns and two shotguns.

Officers also found hundred rounds of ammo and discovered one of the firearms was stolen.

Salinas PD said that another firearm had the serial number removed and the remaining three firearms were not registered in California.

Jimenez was booked into the Monterey County Jail.