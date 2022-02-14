Salinas drive-by shooting leads to arrest of 3

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said three were arrested after they fired several shots at another vehicle on the 1200 block of Tyler St. Sunday.

Police arrived at a gas station at North Main Street and Laurel Drive and found occupants of a red Honda hatchback and black Chevy Malibu in a fight with a man.

Police saw suspect Morgan Gonzalez, 23, enter the passenger side of the Honda with a firearm in his hand, according to the Salinas Police Department.

When officers approached the Honda it drove off and officers chased the vehicle.

Gonzalez got out of the hatchback and ran away, he threw the gun away and was shortly arrested on Huntington Avenue.

The Malibu was located by other officers at Rochex Avenue and Claremont Street.

Jesus Olguin, 26, and Sergio Cruz, 21, were arrested and Cruz was found with meth.

Two victims ages 25 and 23 were contacted in a white Acura and told officers someone had thrown a beer can at their car and chased them in two vehicles through North Salinas and fired several gunshots at them.

Officers found evidence of a shooting on Tyler Street and a .40 caliber handgun.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on attempted homicide charges, conspiracy and other gun-related charges.

Olguin was on parole and went to jail on conspiracy, criminal threat and violation of parole charges.

Cruz was sent to jail on conspiracy and drug charges.

No victims were found during the shooting and nobody was hurt according to police.