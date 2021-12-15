Farmworkers hold vigil in Salinas for undocumented immigrants

SALINAS Calif. (KION) Farmworkers held a candlelight vigil in Salinas on Wednesday to call for the legalization of millions of undocumented immigrants.

The United Farm Workers hosted the event as part of a multistate day of action. It featured testimonials from people who urged the U.S. Senate to pass the Build Back Better bill.

"A lot of our volunteers farmworkers in general haven't seen their families in 10, 15, 20 years because of immigration status and they've been working hard in this country, but they can't visit their families and loved ones when many of us who spent time with our families they can't do that," UFW Emergency Relief Program Coordinator, Elizabeth Zepeda Gonzales said.

If passed, the Build Back Better bill would provide work permits and deportation protection to immigrants including farmworkers.