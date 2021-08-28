Driver crashes into patrol car while officers investigate fatal collision

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two people were arrested for driving under the influence after a driver crashed into a patrol car Saturday while officers were investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers with the Salinas Police Department were dispatched to the area of East Alisal and Wood Streets after they received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

During the investigation, the Salinas Police Department says that a driver collided with a patrol car that was blocking off the street.

Both the driver that crashed into the patrol car and the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal collision were arrested. They were both charged with DUIs.