Fatal crash kills one on Alisal Road

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A fatal crash on Alisal Road left one person dead Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol believes that a 2001 Toyota Camry was attempting to make a turn when it rolled over and landed on its roof around 3:00 a.m.

Four people were inside of the car. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the other two passengers were transported to Natividad Medical Center.

The CHP says that drugs and/or alcohol are thought to have played a role in this crash.

The driver has been placed under arrest.