Salinas Police to increase patrols during Cinco De Mayo

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police say they will step up patrols during Cinco De Mayo as the Central Coast celebrates the holiday. Additional officers will be looking for suspected drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“Don’t ruin the celebrations by putting yourself and others at risk and driving impaired,” Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera said. “If you’re planning on drinking, plan on getting a sober ride home.”

Police remind the public not only does alcohol impair drivers but so do drugs like marijuana. Prescribed or over the counter medications could also cause drowsiness in driving. They say to check possible warning labels on medications.