Salinas police hold event for Autism Awareness Month

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department will hold an event open for families and local residents who want to show support for Autism Awareness Month.

Autism information packets will be offered to attendees for them to fill out. Salinas police will use the packets to "provide the best service possible to your family member with autism."

Community members will also be able to meet and greet police officers, and meet K-9 Oakley.

The event will be held on Sunday April 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Police Service of Salinas Headquarters.