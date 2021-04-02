Salinas Police promotes National Autism Awareness Day with patches

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department is supporting National Autism Awareness Day, April 2. April is National Autism Awareness month.

For the whole month, employees with the Salinas Police Department will have the option to wear autism awareness pins to show support for the community. Uniformed personnel will wear a specially designed autism patches.

The patches are also available to the public for $10. If anyone is interested in requesting a patch, they can email marthaf@ci.salinas.ca.us.