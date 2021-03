Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas fire crews responded to reports of a 33 gallon drum containing hazardous material on Elvee Drive in the city.

Crews say they located the drum and found it to be a petroleum-based contaminate that was in a local waterway.

Salinas fire says Hazmat crews were called to the scene and removed the materials safely.

Seaside Fire also assisted in removing the material.