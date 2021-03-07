Salinas playgrounds set to reopen

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas plans to reopen all 35 playgrounds on Monday.

The city is reminding families to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and sanitize your hands before and after use.

The City of Monterey is also expanding recreational activity access. Monterey is allowing ball fields to reopen by permit only on Monday as well.

Monterey also plans to open soccer fields and volleyball courts by permit only on Monday, March 15.