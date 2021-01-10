Suspect arrested in connection to arson on Avis Court

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 1/11/2021 2 p.m. A suspect has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation on Avis Court, according to Salinas police.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Avis Court and found a pile of clothing that had been lit on fire in one of the bedrooms.

Police said they found during the investigation that 25-year-old Jose Santos entered the home through a window and set the clothing on fire. They said he is an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents.

Santos left the scene before officers got there, according to police, but he was found and arrested nearby. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson, violation of a protective order and burglary charges.

The fire was extinguished easily, according to police. They said there was only minor damage and no injuries.

