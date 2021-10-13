Watsonville High teachers push back on school resource officer decision

No Categories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville High School teachers expressed their concerns about the district's decision to bring back school resource officers SROs.

According to an Instagram post, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District will be spending $1.2 million to bring SROs back onto the Aptos High and Watsonville High School campuses. They said the funds are coming from money intended for COVID safety and cost of living adjustments to increase teacher salaries.

The group of teachers argues that PVUSD already pays their teachers lower than surrounding districts, and there are multiple teacher vacancies.

Teachers will be attending a school board meeting on Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. to voice their concerns.

