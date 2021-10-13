Measure Z invalidated by California Court

No Categories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) California 6th District Court of Appeals invalidates two parts of Monterey County's Measure Z.

Those two parts included the phase out of wastewater injection and banning new oil.

The majority of Monterey County residents voted in favor of the measure. People in favor of Measure Z are looking to the Supreme Court and Governor Gavin Newsom to step in and take action.

