today at 12:10 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Measure Z invalidated by California Court

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) California 6th District Court of Appeals invalidates two parts of Monterey County's Measure Z.

Those two parts included the phase out of wastewater injection and banning new oil.

The majority of Monterey County residents voted in favor of the measure. People in favor of Measure Z are looking to the Supreme Court and Governor Gavin Newsom to step in and take action.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m and 6 p.m.

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

