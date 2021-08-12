US Census Bureau releases 2020 data results

No Categories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The United States Census Bureau has released the results of the data collection taken in 2020 of the country's population and statistics.

Santa Cruz County's population grew from 2010 to 2020 by 8,479 people for a total of 270,861 residents.

Monterey County saw an increase in residents by 23,978 for a total of 439,035 in 2020.

In San Benito County, the population grew by 8,940 people for a total resident count of 64,209 people.

According to the bureau, the "Hispanic or Latino population, which includes people of any race, was 62.1 million in 2020. The Hispanic or Latino population grew 23%, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3% since 2010."

