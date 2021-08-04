California schools asked implement ‘modified quarantine’ for students exposed to COVID-19

No Categories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California's new COVID-19 guidance includes guidance for a "modified quarantine" to allow students to continue with in-person education, even if they are exposed to COVID-19.

The modified quarantine applies to asymptomatic, unvaccinated students who have been exposed. During a modified quarantine, they can continue in-person education, but may not participate in extracurricular activities.

The students will still be required to wear masks but may continue to use school buses and eat meals on campus.

KION's Josh Kristianto is looking into how parents feel about it and whether schools will follow the guidance. Watch his report tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION.