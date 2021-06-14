Watsonville to address policing and social equity in the community

No Categories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The public is invited to participate in a discussion with city leaders, Monday, to discuss the future of policing and community services in Watsonville.

The city states aims to get community input on effective policing and other programs best fit for the community.

A survey was recently sent out to local residents to voice concerns or ideas regarding local law enforcement.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more information tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.