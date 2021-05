No Categories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas delivered checks to businesses who qualified for the Grow Salinas Fund Small Business Covid-19 relief grants.

The funds for these emergency grants were made available to residents through the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

