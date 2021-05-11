Skip to Content
Billions of dollars expected to help Californians experiencing homeless

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $12 billion in funding intended to help end the statewide issue of homelessness.

Of the $12 billion, $8.75 billion will be used for the state's "Project Homekey" and more housing units. The remaining $3.5 billion will be used for programs to prevent homelessness, such as rental assistance programs.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

