Concerns raised about cuts to special education program

No Categories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) PVUSD staff members and community members are sounding off about changes to special education programs within the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

Several took to social media to express their concerns with the elimination of certain positions and a special education class.

Community members plan to rally against the changes Wednesday.

KION's Elisha Machado reached out to the district for comment and will have more details on KION News at 5 and 6 p.m.