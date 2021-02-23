Proposed affordable housing projects target the most vulnerable

No Categories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two high-quality affordable housing projects- one in Watsonville and one in Greenfield- may soon be coming to the Central Coast.

The proposed project in Watsonville targets farm workers, Section 8 voucher holders, the disabled and homeless community members in Santa Cruz County.

The design for the housing project on 1482 Freedom Blvd will be all electric and consists of 53 units aimed to increase affordable housing availability in the area.

Community Development officials say permits and approval are still pending.

