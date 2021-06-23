Previously abused horses now helping humans with their own challenges

CNN - Regional

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KCNC) — Many horses that were severely neglected and nearly killed by previous owners are now healthy and helping humans overcome unique challenges of their own. Rescued horses are now being trained by students at Colorado State University’s Temple Grandin Equine Center to help humans experiencing a mental crisis, disabilities and other unique challenges.

Students like 19-year-old Samantha Moore work each day with horses, healing them from their previous traumas while preparing them to help humans.

“All of these horses are rescues,” Moore told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Many of them don’t come from good homes.”

One of the now-therapeutic horses, Helen, was recently rescued from a near-fatal living situation. A white mark across her nose, and others around her head, will forever mark the troubled life she once lived.

“She was severely neglected by her previous owner,” Moore said. “She was almost starved to death. There was a halter on her face so tight that it was killing the hair follicles on her face.”

For months Helen was hesitant to interact with humans, fearful from her previous owner. But, with the guidance of Moore and other students and staff at CSU, she has blossomed into a well-trained therapy horse.

Helen is now visibly happier when interacting with humans, especially those who raise and care for her for therapeutic reasons.

Nicole Thomson, 23, lives with special needs. She is non-verbal but knows how to communicate well with those she trusts. Thomson is one of CSU’s clients, and thrives when working with horses like Helen.

“She loves to ride,” said Anne Thomson, Nicole’s mother.

When Nicole arrives at CSU’s Foothills Campus her face lights up with joy, knowing her morning will be spent riding and caring for horses.

“It just fills my heart,” Nicole’s father, Thomas, said.

Nicole’s excitement peaks when the horses begin to trot. With students like Moore by the horse’s side, Nicole can be heard squealing while trying to make eye contact with her parents. The Thomsons said her squeals are her easiest way of expressing her joy.

“She’s going to miss out on so much in life. To give her something that brings her so much joy, it is indescribable,” Thomas said. “She can be having a bad day, and when she comes here it changes her world.”

“You can see that connection between them, and how happy they are together,” Anne said.

Be it while riding, brushing the horses in the stables or feeding them apples as a snack, Nicole clearly is at a stronger mental state when she is interacting with the rescued horses. Her parents say the equine therapy has arguably been the most beneficial treatment she has ever received.

“It’s probably the one that has helped her the most over the years,” Anne said.

Moore said the horses are also capable of helping people experiencing depression or people who have physical disabilities. The center is equipped with machinery which can help people with physical challenges mount the horses.

“(Clients) can have that connection with them. It helps mental wise, and physical wise,” Moore said.

Clients do pay a fee for the treatment. The Thomsons said the fees were more than worth it just to see the joy it brings their daughter.

“The horses aren’t only helping the people, the people are also helping the horses,” Moore said.

