Man facing 57 counts of “very serious crimes against children”

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Candler man has been arrested and charged with numerous counts in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have charged Michael Gauge Smith of Candler with 38 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 19 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team and Major Case Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Anna Francis Way in Candler and took Mr. Smith into custody on a pretrial release violation. He was subsequently charged with the 57 counts related to possession of child pornography.

Smith is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $350,000.00 secured bond.

“Thank you to Sgt. Stockton and his Major Case team for the investigative work that has led us to bring Mr. Smith into custody and charge him with numerous counts of very serious crimes against children,” says Lt. Angie Tullis of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.