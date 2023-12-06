Suspect in custody after 6 killed and 3 injured in a series of homicides and shootings in Texas

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a string of homicides and shootings across two Texas communities Tuesday left six people dead and three people injured, including two police officers, authorities said during news conferences in Austin and Bexar County.

The male suspect has been charged with capital murder and additional charges are pending, Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said Tuesday night. Police haven’t named the suspect.

The man allegedly killed two people in a San Antonio-area home Tuesday morning, then shot and injured an Austin Independent School District officer before fatally shooting a man and woman, investigators said. He then allegedly shot a man on a bicycle before opening fire on an Austin police officer who was responding to a burglary call at a home where two people were later found dead, according to Austin Police.

“I want to emphasize that APD and other law enforcement did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred tonight after the male suspect was taken into custody,” Henderson said Tuesday.

