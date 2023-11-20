Search for Colorado shooter underway after 3 killed, 1 wounded in dispute over property lines, sheriff says

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left three people dead and a fourth person wounded in a rural area of southern Colorado after an apparent dispute over property lines Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when a shooter opened fire on a group of five people, Custer County Sheriff Lloyd “Rich” Smith said in a news conference Monday night.

Two men and a woman were killed, the sheriff said. Another woman suffered multiple gunshots to the chest but is expected to survive, Smith said.

A fifth person managed to escape, the sheriff added.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Hanme K. Clarke.

“The suspect and at least one of the victims have been in previous civil disputes about property lines,” Smith said, without providing further details.

The sheriff said the shooting happened in a wooded area in Custer County, a rural part of the state with a little more than 5,000 residents. As law enforcement combed the area for the suspect with help from a drone and SWAT team, a shelter-in-place order was sent out to area residents at 1:43 p.m. ET, the sheriff said.

Clarke was believed to be in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday night.

“We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are, and we’re working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,” Smith said Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

