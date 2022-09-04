Float plane carrying 9 people, including a child, crashes into Washington’s Mutiny Bay, Coast Guard says

By Amir Vera and Amanda Musa, CNN

The US Coast Guard is responding to reports of a float plane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in Washington, USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted Sunday.

Eight adults and one child were on board the plane, according to USCG Pacific Northwest. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Mutiny Bay is just west of Whidbey Island and about an hour north of Seattle.

This is a developing story.

