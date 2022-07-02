2 dead in Washington, DC after vehicle crashes into fireworks stand

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a fireworks stand in Washington, DC on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The two victims, both adults, were killed when the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians and the fireworks stand, police said.

Police believe the man driving the pickup truck had a medical emergency before the crash, according to DC Metro Police Assistant Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz.

In a news conference, Manlapaz said the truck traveling northbound on the street ran a red light and hit a bicyclist in the crosswalk before hitting the fireworks stand.

Both the bicyclist and stand worker were pronounced dead on the scene, he said. The driver of the truck and a passenger were transported to a hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident and police do not believe the crash caused fireworks to explode, Manlapaz said.

It is not known if there was anyone else at the stand at the time of the crash.

