A shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California leaves 1 dead and several wounded

A suspect has been apprehended after a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in Northern California on Wednesday night left one person dead and several others wounded, authorities said.

Five people were shot aboard the bus, including the person who died, Oroville mayor Chuck Reynolds told CNN.

The Oroville Police Department and Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls at around 7:35 p.m. about a shooting taking place inside a bus located outside a convenience store, according to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Officers arrived to find several people with gunshot wounds, according to police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals, the office said.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, but the Oroville Police Department received additional 911 calls reporting the suspect was inside a nearby Walmart, police said. At the store, officers located the suspect as well as evidence connecting them to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the Butte County Jail, according to the statement.

Oroville, a city of about 20,000, is located about 68 miles north of Sacramento.

CNN has reached out to Greyhound for comment.

