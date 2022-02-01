UCLA moves classes online for a day due to ‘concerning email and posting’

By Stella Chan, CNN

All classes at the University of California at Los Angeles will be held remotely Tuesday due to “threats sent to some members of our community,” the university tweeted late Monday.

“I want to inform you that the UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and we are actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies at this time. We will update our Bruin community later this evening as we learn more,” UCLA Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said Monday night in an Instagram post.

“We do not have specific information that this individual is in CA,” the school’s tweet said. “Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely Feb. 1. We will keep you updated.”

Monday was the first day UCLA students were on campus for in-person learning after the Omicron coronavirus surge forced the university to move classes online.

UCLA’s shift to remote learning came on the same day several historically black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes due to bomb threats. Tuesday is the first day of Black History Month.

