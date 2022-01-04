Judge expects to make decision on motion to dismiss lawsuit against Prince Andrew soon

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

An attorney for Prince Andrew argued at a hearing Tuesday that a lawsuit filed against his client by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused her, should be dismissed largely in part because he believes a settlement agreement Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein releases him from legal action.

Andrew’s attorney also argued Giuffre’s lawsuit is not sufficient because it does not detail her abuse, and that the New York state law that allowed her to file the suit decades after the alleged abuse was unconstitutional.

Prince Andrew has continually denied all allegations made against him by Giuffre.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would make a decision on the motion to dismiss the suit “pretty soon.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

