Man arrested in connection with Texas convenience store shooting that left 3 dead

By Raja Razek and Andy Rose, CNN

A 33-year-old man police say was involved in a convenience store shooting that left three teenagers dead and one injured in Garland, Texas, has turned himself in to authorities.

The man allegedly drove a Dodge Ram to the store “with the shooter,” and later “was seen fleeing with the shooter inside the vehicle,” The Garland Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting Sunday claimed the lives of three teenage boys from Garland, police said. They were identified Monday as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, police said in a news release. A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is stable, the release said.

The man was charged with Capital Murder and is being held on a 1,000,000 bond at the Garland Detention Center. The Garland Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for information regarding the charges.

Detectives are still searching for more evidence that could help positively identify the shooter, according to the news release.

On Monday, Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said a 14-year-old suspected “to be the shooter” had been arrested.

But police said Tuesday that “based on new information in the investigation,” the 14-year-old is not being charged at this time and has been released to his family.

“Detectives learned that the 14-year-old male who was taken into custody yesterday has intimate knowledge of the shooting, and he is cooperating with the investigation,” the release from the police department said.

During a news conference Monday, police played video from the scene that showed the outside of the store. In the video, a person wearing shorts and no shirt opened the door to the store and began shooting.

“The gun used in this incident was a 40-caliber pistol. It had an extended magazine,” Bryan said. “We know he fired at least 20 rounds because we found the shell casings.”

Police believe the shooting was retaliatory and was a “targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store,” police said in the news release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amir Vera and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.