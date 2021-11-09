Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reappears on radio show Tuesday and says, ‘I take full responsibility for those comments’

By David Close, CNN

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reappeared on his regularly scheduled Tuesday spot on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers told the former NFL punter McAfee that he is feeling “really good” after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Rodgers took a serious tone at the start of the interview, acknowledging that “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

