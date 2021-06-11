Two dead, multiple injuries reported after SUV hits front end of Greyhound bus in Indiana

National-World

Two people are dead after their SUV crashed into a Greyhound bus on I-65 in White County, Indiana.

The SUV was traveling southbound on I-65 when it crossed the median and hit the front end of the Greyhound bus at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Piers said multiple passengers and the driver of the Greyhound bus were injured, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police believe the SUV was clipped by another vehicle and then lost control, causing it to careen across the median and into the Greyhound bus.

Greyhound said in a statement that the bus was traveling from Louisville, Kentucky to Chicago, Illinois.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals,” the Greyhound statement added.