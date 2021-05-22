New videos show the 4-minute sequence in which Ronald Greene is tased and dragged from his car

National-World

Newly released videos show the sequence of events that led to the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, in Louisiana in 2019, offering a graphic account of an encounter with the state police that has drawn fresh attention this week.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) released the footage — nine body camera and dash camera videos — on Friday after portions of at least two videos were reported on by the Associated Press this week. Greene’s death has been under investigation for two years.

The footage comes from cameras that were used by Lt. John Clary, Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Trooper Kory York and Trooper Dakota DeMoss, who are White.

Greene’s family said they were told by LSP that Greene died in a car crash, but the videos tell a different story of what happened on the night of May 10, 2019, near the city of Monroe.

According to the LSP’s initial report of Greene’s death, he was taken into custody after “resisting arrest and a struggle with Troopers.” The report said Greene died while on route to hospital.

But the videos offer a more detailed account of the encounter, with footage showing parts of the car chase as well as the four-minute sequence between when police open Greene’s car and when he’s handcuffed on the ground.

New video shows how quickly police began tasing and beating

The cameras provide audio of the tense radio transmissions describing the moments in the chase. At no point in any of the videos released are there images of Greene’s car as he’s fleeing from police.

The attempts to pull Greene from his vehicle can be seen and heard on DeMoss’ camera.

“OK, OK, OK officer — Lord Jesus,” can be heard and a Taser can be seen going off while Greene is still in the car.

“OK, OK. I’m sorry. I’m scared. Officer, I’m scared, I’m your brother, I’m scared,” Greene says as at least two troopers attempt to drag him out of the vehicle.

At one point from DeMoss’ camera, a trooper says, “He’s bigger than me, He’s bigger than me” as Greene and a trooper wrestle on the ground.

The camera goes on to show a struggle as officers attempt to handcuff Greene. A trooper appears to put Greene in a chokehold as they wrestle on the ground, and Greene lies there while another trooper continues to tase him as he’s restrained by the other trooper.

Greene wails as he lies face down on the ground while one trooper sits on top of him, pressing his hand onto the back of Greene’s neck and punching him in the face, the video shows. Another trooper tries to handcuff him and punches his lower back, according to the footage.

Almost four minutes elapse from the moment troopers open Greene’s car door until he is fully handcuffed, as seen in the footage. Taser prongs can be seen embedded in Greene’s skin as his shirt lifts up while troopers curse and wrestle to pull his arms behind his back.

The troopers appear to stop beating Greene after they handcuff and leave him on the ground face down. As they walk away, one says, “You stupid motherf****r,” as Greene continues to cry out.

Audio from Hollingsworth’s body camera revealed a telephone exchange inside his patrol vehicle after the beating. He begins by saying Greene was drunk.

“And I beat the ever-living f*** out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control and we finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there and the son of a bitch was still fighting and we was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down because he was spitting blood everywhere,” Hollingsworth says in the video.

“And then all of a sudden he just went limp,” Hollingsworth said.

“They took pleasure in torturing my son,” mom says

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday that she believes that the LSP tried to cover up what happened to her son.

She said state police initially said her son died when his car crashed into a tree after a police pursuit.

“It’s been a battle from the moment we heard of (his death),” Hardin said. “There’s no words for how mad I am. I’m disgusted.

“They took pleasure in torturing my son. They took pleasure in hurting him, beating and killing him and letting him stay on the ground,” Hardin said.

An attorney for the family, Ron Haley, said the two troopers should be arrested.

“Everyone that put their hands on Ronald Greene should be arrested and two minutes after they are arrested, anyone that participated in the cover-up should follow them right into the jail cell,” Haley told CNN.

Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death suit on May 6, 2020.

Autopsy says Greene’s death was “inconsistent” with car crash

An autopsy from the Union Parish Coroner’s Office states in its opinion section that lacerations of Greene’s head were “inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury and most consistent with multiple impacts from a blunt object.”

The report also says, “no written incident report was provided despite requests” and that “no detailed information regarding the motor vehicle collision … was provided. It notes that “no emergency services medical records were provided” to the coroner’s office.

“Whether this injury is due to trauma from the motor vehicle collision, subsequent struggle, or is resuscitative in nature cannot be stated with certainty. These findings can be associated with motor vehicle collision, but may also be seen in other circumstances, including inflicted injury during a struggle and/or related to resuscitative efforts (CPR),” the report said.

There were significant levels of cocaine and alcohol in Greene’s blood, the report says.

The AP reported last year that Union Parish Coroner Renee Smith said Greene’s death was ruled accidental and was attributed to cardiac arrest.

CNN has reached out to the coroner’s office for comment on the report.

The autopsy does not list the manner of death, meaning whether it was accidental, homicide, natural causes, suicide or undetermined.