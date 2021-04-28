The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here’s how you can help

National-World

India is experiencing the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The country has had more than 17.6 million cases since the pandemic began last year. But experts fear the the real number could be up to 30 times higher.

Grieving families are struggling to keep themselves and their loved ones safe amid an overwhelmed health care system, and medical workers are stretched thin as some hospitals run out of oxygen and supplies.

The global community is rallying to help India push back against the pandemic, with countries around the world offering aid.

You can help, too. Here’s how. To donate to any of the charities mentioned in this article, click the button below or here.

Provide PPE

Care India has an urgent call out for donations to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) — like suits and masks — to frontline health care workers.

UNICEF USA is supporting India’s health care workers by providing critically needed supplies like oxygen concentrators, testing systems, PPE kits and personal care products. To donate, click here.

Help supply oxygen

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin represents more than 80,000 practicing physicians in the US.

Among the organization’s Covid-19 relief efforts, the non-profit is accepting financial donations to provide oxygen concentrators to India.

Give donations for meals, medication and medical equipment

The Association for India’s Development is providing direct relief services.

The non-profit said donations go toward distributing PPE and providing food and groceries to impoverished families impacted by lockdown efforts.

The Hope Foundation is urgently requesting support to respond to the coronavirus crisis in Kolkata. The non-profit said that government hospitals in the region are struggling to meet demands of the second wave. The organization provides multiple ways to give across various price points.

Donors can choose how their dollars can make an impact with options including meals, oxygen, and medication for patients. The organization also offers donation options for as little as 6 dollars, which can provide PPE for hospital staff. Larger contributions of 134 dollars can purchase oxygen cylinders. And for 1,000 dollars you can help purchase cardiac monitors. To browse the various ways you can give, click here.

CNN’s Impact Your World team will continue to update this list as verified ways to support India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic become available.