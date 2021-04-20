Here’s what’s next for Derek Chauvin after being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

National-World

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday, a verdict that sent waves of celebration across the United States after years of protests against police brutality.

So, what happens to Chauvin now?

Sentencing will be in 8 weeks

It will be another eight weeks before he is sentenced, Judge Peter Cahill said Tuesday. And while Chauvin had been out on bail since October, Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail after the verdict, so he will now await sentencing in jail.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is up to 40 years in prison. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is up to 25 years in prison, and the maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is up to 10 years and/or $20,000.

The judge will consider these factors

Cahill will consider factors such as Floyd’s murder taking place in front of a child, and the power dynamic between the officers and civilians, in determining Chauvin’s sentence.

What about the other officers charged?

The three other officers facing charges in Floyd’s death are expected to be tried together in August. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.