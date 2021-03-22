Massive police response after reports of active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store

National-World

Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.

The Boulder police tweeted there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

CNN affiliate KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man has what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store.

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.

