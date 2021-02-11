Fernando Alonso, two-time Formula One champion, injured while cycling in Switzerland

National-World

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso was hospitalized after a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, according to a tweet from the Alpine F1 Team.

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning,” the team’s tweet read.

The 39-year-old is an avid cyclist who is returning to Formula One racing this year. The Spaniard’s return comes less than two years after he announced he was leaving the sport.

Pre-season testing for the upcoming F1 season will be held in Bahrain from March 12-14 before the first race in Bahrain on March 28.

Alonso was involved in a crash in January 2020 during the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when his Toyota Hilux was launched into the air after hitting a sand dune at an awkward angle. The vehicle rolled twice before coming to a stop. Neither Alonso nor his co-driver, Marc Coma, were hurt.

A veteran driver, Alonso has made 314 Grand Prix starts in his F1 career, notching 32 wins and 97 podiums (both his wins and podiums place him in sixth position on the all-time list) across three teams — Renault, McLaren and Ferrari — and his return will mark the first time a driver has had three separate stints with a single F1 team (2003-06, 2008-09 and from 2021 onwards).

He was world champion in 2005 and 2006.