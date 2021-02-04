US Marshal was shot while serving arrest warrant for fugitive in Baltimore

National-World

A US Marshal was shot in Baltimore on Thursday morning while serving an arrest warrant for a fugitive wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Don Snider, Commander of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

While serving the warrant at about 6:45 a.m., deputies received gunfire from the fugitive and shot back, Snider said.

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the marshal was taken to Shock Trauma hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. The suspect was killed in the shootout, she said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. in Baltimore, according to a tweet from Baltimore Police.