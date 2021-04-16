Sea Otter Classic scheduled for October 2021

Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- The Sea Otter Classic, "A Celebration of Cycling” will return to the Central Coast this year after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cycling festival was supposed to take place in May, but will now take place on Oct. 7 to 10. The event will be located at Laguna Seca Recreation Area in Monterey.

Festival features include amateur and professional events in races, expos, competitions and more. For kids, there will be a Sea Otter Egg Hunt, a carnival, bicycle races, and a kids' zone.

The event schedule can be found here once it is made available.