Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) It wasn't the Easter Bunny that visited one man Sunday morning, it was a mountain lion!

Richard Medalen caught the cat on his home security camera just before 2:30 a.m.

Medalen says it was roaming around a residential area right behind Monterey High School.

The cat appears to be traveling alone, unlike a pair of mountain lions that were spotted in a residential area of Carmel-by-the-Sea in February.