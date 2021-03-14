Casper Spotting: The search for the elusive white dolphin

Monterey

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) Casper, the elusive white dolphin, has once again been spotted in the bay.

KION's Stephanie Aceves is currently out with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, hoping to get a glimpse of the albino Risso Dolphin.

Casper has been spotted in the bay before, but this is the first time whale watchers have seen him exhibit any surface behavior.

