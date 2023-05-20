Dozens of local girls learn skills, build confidence at day-long fire camp

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey Peninsula College and California fire women partnered to put on the area's first Girls Fire Camp.

The day-long camp introduced 32 young women from Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties to fire service, challenge them physically, and build confidence.

The girls were ages 14-18 and participated and learned skills including rope rescue, search and rescue, ladders, fire fighting, and forcible entry.

Local fire agencies supported the program by sending volunteers and equipment.