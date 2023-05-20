Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
today at 6:00 PM
Published 5:55 PM

Dozens of local girls learn skills, build confidence at day-long fire camp

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey Peninsula College and California fire women partnered to put on the area's first Girls Fire Camp.

The day-long camp introduced 32 young women from Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties to fire service, challenge them physically, and build confidence.

The girls were ages 14-18 and participated and learned skills including rope rescue, search and rescue, ladders, fire fighting, and forcible entry.

Local fire agencies supported the program by sending volunteers and equipment.

Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

