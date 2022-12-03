Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur.

Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks and debris still on the road along with some serious slides on at Cow Cliffs.

Maintenance teams will still be working on clean up efforts throughout Sunday.

Caltrans said Geotech engineers will assess the areas of the closure on Monday morning. Caltrans will provide an update on the closure on Monday morning.

UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 10:03 AM: Caltrans District 5 says that Highway 1 is still closed in both directions from Ragged Point to the south of Big Sur.

Engineers from CalTrans are assessing the damage on the highway before they start cleanup.

Officials do not have an estimated time on when that part of the Highway 1 will reopen. Officials said that Highway 1 between Carmel and Big Sur is open.

Original Story

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Ragged Point near the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County to two and half miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County due to a rockslide, said CalTrans District 5.

It happened on Saturday, December 3 at 2 pm.

The highway is expected to re-open tomorrow morning, December 4.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://www.quickmap@dot.ca.gov