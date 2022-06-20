Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
today at 7:16 PM
Published 7:15 PM

Online program for warning signs of Alzheimer’s to be held Wednesday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Assemblyman for District 30 Robert Rivas' will host a free online and by phone virtual class to educate people on the "10 warnings signs of Alzheimer's."

This class will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

You can register for the class here or call 800-272-3900.

The class will show the following:

  • The differences between normal aging and Alzheimer's.
  • Common warning signs.
  • The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis.
  • And more.

To learn more about Alzheimer's you can visit here.

Monterey County
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content