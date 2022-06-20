Online program for warning signs of Alzheimer’s to be held Wednesday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Assemblyman for District 30 Robert Rivas' will host a free online and by phone virtual class to educate people on the "10 warnings signs of Alzheimer's."

This class will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

You can register for the class here or call 800-272-3900.

The class will show the following:

The differences between normal aging and Alzheimer's.

Common warning signs.

The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis.

And more.

To learn more about Alzheimer's you can visit here.