Online program for warning signs of Alzheimer’s to be held Wednesday
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Assemblyman for District 30 Robert Rivas' will host a free online and by phone virtual class to educate people on the "10 warnings signs of Alzheimer's."
This class will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from noon to 1 p.m.
You can register for the class here or call 800-272-3900.
The class will show the following:
- The differences between normal aging and Alzheimer's.
- Common warning signs.
- The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis.
- And more.
To learn more about Alzheimer's you can visit here.
